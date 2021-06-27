BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,143,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,973 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.16% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $35,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 78,581 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of MOFG opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $478.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.06. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

In other news, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $61,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $51,848 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG).

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.