BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,567,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383,324 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.22% of Mesa Air Group worth $34,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth about $35,784,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 45,309 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 841.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 371,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $9.25 on Friday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $330.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.11.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MESA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

