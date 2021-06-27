BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,523 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.21% of Boston Omaha worth $33,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOMN. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Boston Omaha by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Boulderado Group, Llc sold 300,000 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $7,086,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 52.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOMN opened at $32.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $962.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.42. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $49.92.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 230.61%.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

