BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,374,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,791 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.92% of Sierra Bancorp worth $36,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $389.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.28. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $29.42.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

