BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,687,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 195,672 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.97% of Verastem worth $33,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verastem by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Verastem by 63.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 20,858 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the first quarter valued at $441,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Verastem during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research upgraded Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $4.31 on Friday. Verastem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a market cap of $740.97 million, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.78.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

