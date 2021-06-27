BlackRock Inc. Purchases 168,512 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,455,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,512 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.42% of International Money Express worth $36,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in International Money Express by 406.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMXI. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $604.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

