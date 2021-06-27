BlackRock Inc. Purchases 181,546 Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,380,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.20% of Verso worth $34,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Verso by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Verso by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Verso by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Verso by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Verso by 81.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of VRS opened at $18.24 on Friday. Verso Co. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verso Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s payout ratio is -10.15%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

