BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,462,204 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 438.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462,204 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of ING Groep worth $36,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,067 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,407,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 305,125 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,445 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,207,000 after purchasing an additional 146,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth $15,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of ING stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

