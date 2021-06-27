BlackRock Inc. Purchases 313,924 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,385,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,924 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.26% of Limelight Networks worth $37,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 40.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 43.5% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 24,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 67.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 714,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 288,973 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

