BlackRock Inc. Purchases 62,251 Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 968,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.52% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. worth $36,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LORL. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $852,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 24,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Loral Space & Communications Inc. alerts:

Shares of LORL opened at $39.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.95. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $839.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.86.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter.

About Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.