BlackRock Inc. Purchases 71,840 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,933,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,840 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.83% of SeaSpine worth $33,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in SeaSpine in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $694.39 million, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $41.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.75 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

