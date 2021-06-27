BlackRock Inc. Purchases 78,274 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,932,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,274 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.88% of International Seaways worth $37,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in International Seaways by 95.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Seaways during the first quarter worth $307,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways during the first quarter worth $424,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 15.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

INSW stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.91 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.29.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

