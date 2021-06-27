BlackRock Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 887,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,995,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.04% of Cullinan Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.