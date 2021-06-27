BlackRock Inc. Purchases Shares of 952,766 Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 952,766 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,242,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.69% of Extraction Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 341,607 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,072,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of XOG stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $59.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

