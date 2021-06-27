BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 257,893.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,410 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 384,261 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Bank of Montreal worth $34,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $104.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $51.43 and a one year high of $106.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.28. The company has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

