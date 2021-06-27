BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,060 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.22 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87.

