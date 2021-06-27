BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,931,778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436,720 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.48% of Contango Oil & Gas worth $34,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Contango Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MCF stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.35. Contango Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 163.12% and a negative net margin of 46.55%.

Contango Oil & Gas Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

