BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,415,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,326,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,139,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,512,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,015,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS XPDIU opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $12.47.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

