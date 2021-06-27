Blair William & Co. IL Buys 725 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $140.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.55 and a 12 month high of $162.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.74. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $84,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,190.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

