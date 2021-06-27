Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 569.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 153.4% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $247.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.02. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.78.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 1,221 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $305,262.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,530,261.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $7,090,909.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at $16,007,033.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,583 shares of company stock valued at $133,946,768 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.82.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.