Blank Wallet (BLANK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.34 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $15.00 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00043658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00121960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00161359 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,803.07 or 1.00350729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002834 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

