BLAST Reaches Market Capitalization of $29,943.33 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $29,943.33 and $11.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One BLAST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006502 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000137 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 87% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.