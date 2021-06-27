BLAST Trading Down 12.8% Over Last Week (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 27th. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $33,702.08 and $8.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BLAST has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006523 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

