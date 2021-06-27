BlitzPredict Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last Week (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One BlitzPredict coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlitzPredict has a total market cap of $808,819.28 and $5,799.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlitzPredict has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001055 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00051622 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00035311 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlitzPredict Profile

XBP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

