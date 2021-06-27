Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Price Tops $0.51 on Top Exchanges (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $569,532.41 and $20,265.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,373,938 coins and its circulating supply is 1,107,774 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

