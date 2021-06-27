Blockpass (PASS) Price Hits $0.0030 on Exchanges

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Blockpass coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded down 2% against the dollar. Blockpass has a total market cap of $509,279.97 and $25.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blockpass Coin Profile

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

