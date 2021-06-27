Blockzero Labs Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.08 Million (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 27th. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $176,199.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00051222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.77 or 0.00580566 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00036657 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

