Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $10,129,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $53,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,226 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $4,890,680.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 707,845 shares in the company, valued at $14,836,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,309 shares of company stock worth $7,985,606. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 3.51.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

