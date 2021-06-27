Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) Market Cap Reaches $1.12 Million

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. Blue Whale EXchange has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $81,240.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can now be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blue Whale EXchange has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blue Whale EXchange Profile

Blue Whale EXchange is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,570,686 coins. The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . The official website for Blue Whale EXchange is www.bluewhale.foundation . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

