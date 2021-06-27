Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,955 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.11% of Blueprint Medicines worth $62,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

Shares of BPMC opened at $90.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

