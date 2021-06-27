Bob’s Repair (BOB) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.11 Million

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $6,808.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

