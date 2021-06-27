Bonfida (FIDA) One Day Volume Tops $492,440.00

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 27th. Bonfida has a total market cap of $69.93 million and approximately $492,440.00 worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonfida coin can currently be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00004672 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bonfida has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001836 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00043383 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00109104 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00164839 BTC.
- Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000162 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,257.78 or 1.00202196 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002874 BTC.
