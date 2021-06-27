Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS:BRLXF opened at $30.47 on Friday. Boralex has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $44.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

