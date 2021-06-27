Boson Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $19.40 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $19.40 million and $1.56 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.27 or 0.00366975 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003053 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00015350 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.14 or 0.01323888 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,057,451 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

