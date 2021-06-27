Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 3,174 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,501,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,207,000 after acquiring an additional 839,215 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 336,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,931,000 after purchasing an additional 168,054 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 130,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 45,872 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $195.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

