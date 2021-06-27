Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,251,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,453,000 after purchasing an additional 93,440 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 28,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,026,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,687,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,714,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72,696 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.21 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

