Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,808 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

NYSE TJX opened at $67.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The stock has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.