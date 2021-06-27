Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RTX opened at $86.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

