Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 255,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,509 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,932,489,000 after purchasing an additional 994,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $225.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.23. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.32.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

