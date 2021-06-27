Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $13.58 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,487,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $437,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,555,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,224,267 shares of company stock worth $709,731,162 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $341.37 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $344.90. The firm has a market cap of $967.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.