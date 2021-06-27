Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 43,383 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,383 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Graco worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,178,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth $100,828,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,778,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,668,000 after purchasing an additional 689,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Graco by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 527,502 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.42.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GGG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

