Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $2,351,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.2% during the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 399,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,317,000 after purchasing an additional 67,307 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 33,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,612,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $573,962,000 after purchasing an additional 24,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 26.6% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 50,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $379.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

