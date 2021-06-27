Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 746.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

McDonald’s stock opened at $232.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.