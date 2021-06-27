BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will announce $6.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $6.40 million. BrainsWay posted sales of $4.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year sales of $26.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.60 million to $27.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $33.40 million to $34.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWAY. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,163,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 435,000 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWAY opened at $10.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $168.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 1.29.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrainsWay (BWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.