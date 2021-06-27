Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 396,828 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 168.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,828 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of MGIC Investment worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,354,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,255,000 after purchasing an additional 985,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,133,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 36.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,409,000 after purchasing an additional 299,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,147,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE MTG opened at $14.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.79. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

