Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,007 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of The Western Union worth $11,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 20.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 866,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,377,000 after purchasing an additional 145,680 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 217.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,266 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 6.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 232,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

WU opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.91. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

