Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 100,791 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 92.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,791 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Lazard worth $9,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lazard by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,081 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,888,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lazard by 368.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,836,000 after purchasing an additional 647,733 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAZ opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The company had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

