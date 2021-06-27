Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 19,858 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,858 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Nexstar Media Group worth $11,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $155.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.10 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.11.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $343,332.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,582. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

