Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 235,116 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,116 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 1.62% of The Manitowoc worth $11,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Manitowoc during the first quarter worth about $26,092,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Manitowoc by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,081,000 after acquiring an additional 566,985 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Manitowoc by 495.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 546,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Manitowoc by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 456,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Manitowoc by 216.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 411,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after buying an additional 281,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

The Manitowoc stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.78 million, a P/E ratio of -61.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.46.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

