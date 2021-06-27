Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,304 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $91.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.31. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

